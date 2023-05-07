Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

