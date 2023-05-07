Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after purchasing an additional 474,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

