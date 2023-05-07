Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

