Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 7,427 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of EFIV opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

