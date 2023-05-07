Retirement Income Solutions Inc Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.11. The firm has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.