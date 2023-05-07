Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

