Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

