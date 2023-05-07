Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases Shares of 28,329 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after buying an additional 1,218,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEF opened at $99.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

