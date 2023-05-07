Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

NYSE:TMO opened at $546.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.71 and a 200 day moving average of $552.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

