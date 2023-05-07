Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day moving average of $272.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

