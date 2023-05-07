Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

