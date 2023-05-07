Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

