Reviewing Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVSQ) & Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVSQ – Get Rating) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clovis Oncology and Ardelyx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardelyx 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ardelyx has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Ardelyx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 0.03 -$264.52 million ($1.83) -0.02 Ardelyx $52.16 million 18.95 -$67.21 million ($0.40) -11.53

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Ardelyx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ardelyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -189.37% N/A -57.78% Ardelyx -104.52% -76.72% -38.58%

Summary

Ardelyx beats Clovis Oncology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and additional international markets. Its U.S. marketed product, Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is approved for use in the maintenance treatment and treatment of eligible adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer, and also for the treatment of adult patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy. In Europe, Rubraca is approved for use in recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

