Reviewing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 40.91% N/A N/A NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $40.88 million 1.10 $18.17 million $4.52 2.32 NewtekOne $105.17 million 2.81 $32.31 million $1.34 8.64

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

