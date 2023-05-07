Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
