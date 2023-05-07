Ribbon Finance Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $406,401.30 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

