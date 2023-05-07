Robert W. Baird Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $172.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

