Robert W. Baird Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $176.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.38. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

