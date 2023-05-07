Robert W. Baird Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $106.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

WK opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

