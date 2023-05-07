Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.82

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.82 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.17). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 10,862 shares changing hands.

Robinson Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 667.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.