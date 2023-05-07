Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $343,892 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

