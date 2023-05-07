Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $308.84

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.84 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 329.40 ($4.12). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 328.40 ($4.10), with a volume of 1,263,235 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital raised Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 309.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,985.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

In related news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,471.26). In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,471.26). Also, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,916.64). 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

