Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVPAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

