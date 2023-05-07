Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

