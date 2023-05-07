Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %
RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.26.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
