Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %

RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

