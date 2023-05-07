RPC (NYSE:RES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

RES stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in RPC by 83.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

