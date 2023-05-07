Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 501,013 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,424 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of HP worth $45,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

