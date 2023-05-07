Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 255,248 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.35 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

