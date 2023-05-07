Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.41 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

