Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.29 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of ANSYS worth $39,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $301.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

