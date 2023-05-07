Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.60 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of ED opened at $99.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

