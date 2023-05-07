Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $44,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after buying an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $368.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.