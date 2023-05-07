Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Lear worth $46,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.