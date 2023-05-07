Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $40,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 4.3 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

