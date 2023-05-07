Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,751 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after buying an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $143,738,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

