Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,881 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $203.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.