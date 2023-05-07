Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Lithia Motors worth $49,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $216.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

