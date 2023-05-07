Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $701.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

