Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

