Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $960.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.50 ($12.00) and traded as high as GBX 985 ($12.31). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 981.50 ($12.26), with a volume of 128,074 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.31) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 963.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 962.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
