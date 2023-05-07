Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $960.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.50 ($12.00) and traded as high as GBX 985 ($12.31). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 981.50 ($12.26), with a volume of 128,074 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.31) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 963.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 962.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Safestore Company Profile

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($715,235.14). In related news, insider Ian Krieger purchased 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 989 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($24,984.48). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £572,474.21 ($715,235.14). 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.