Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

