Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

SAL stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $249,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.