Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

