Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

