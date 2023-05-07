Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.