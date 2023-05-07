Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

