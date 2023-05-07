Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

