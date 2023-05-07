Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $249.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

