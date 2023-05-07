Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $2.15 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.26 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

