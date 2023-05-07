Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

